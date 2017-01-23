Chicago Cubs To Televise, Broadcast All 2017 Spring Training Games

2017 means the Chicago Cubs are going to connect with their audience on a greater scale.

Today the team announced that EVERY game during their 2017 Spring Training in Arizona will be either televised, broadcast on the radio or streamed online.

This is the first time in history for the Cubs.

The first game will be on Saturday, February 25th and will be televised on WGN-TV.

Other televised games include:

Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. vs. Dodgers

Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at Reds

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at Astros

Check out the rest of the schedule and find out when you can listen to the games on our sister station 670 The SCORE right HERE!

More HERE!