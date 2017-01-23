Chicago Cubs To Televise, Broadcast All 2017 Spring Training Games

January 23, 2017 3:22 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

2017 means the Chicago Cubs are going to connect with their audience on a greater scale.

Today the team announced that EVERY game during their 2017 Spring Training in Arizona will be either televised, broadcast on the radio or streamed online.

This is the first time in history for the Cubs.

The first game will be on Saturday, February 25th and will be televised on WGN-TV.

Other televised games include:

  • Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. vs. Dodgers
  • Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at Reds
  • Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at Astros

Check out the rest of the schedule and find out when you can listen to the games on our sister station 670 The SCORE right HERE!

More HERE!

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live