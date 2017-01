Diabetic nerve pain is a condition that can develop in people who have diabetes.

The damage occurs in the nerve endings in the feet and legs and sometimes in the hands and arms.

Sometimes the nerves stop communicating completely. This can lead to numbness in the feet and hands.

About 25 percent of people with diabetes will have pain and numbness from nerve damage.

Controlling blood sugar levels can help prevent diabetic nerve pain. B96 Cares!