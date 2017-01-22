TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Week #2 For This #1

This week, Fifth Harmony performed as a foursome for the first time on TV at the People’s Choice Awards. Their former member Camilia Cabello had her own thing going on with Machine Gun Kelly as ‘Bad Things’ is #1 again.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
19. Love Me Now – John Legend
18. This Town – Niall Horan
17. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
16. All We Know – The Chainsmokers
15. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
14. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane
13. Let Me Lve You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber
12. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
11. Closer – The Chainsmokers
10. Side To Side – Ariana rande & Nicki Minaj
9. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld
8. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
7. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
6. Paris – The Chainsmokers
5. Starboy – The Weeknd
4. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
3. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
2. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
- Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello