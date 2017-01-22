TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Week #2 For This #1

THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

January 22, 2017 10:39 AM By Nikki
This week, Fifth Harmony performed as a foursome for the first time on TV at the People’s Choice Awards. Their former member Camilia Cabello had her own thing going on with Machine Gun Kelly as ‘Bad Things’ is #1 again.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

19. Love Me Now – John Legend

18. This Town – Niall Horan

17. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

16. All We Know – The Chainsmokers

15. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

14. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane

13. Let Me Lve You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

12. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers

10. Side To Side – Ariana rande & Nicki Minaj

9. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld

8. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

7. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

6. Paris – The Chainsmokers

5. Starboy – The Weeknd

4. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

3. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

2. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

  1. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello
