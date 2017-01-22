THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

Justin Biebers Has Harsh Words for The Weeknd (AKA his Exes New Man)

January 22, 2017 3:01 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: bella hadid, dating, Justin Bieber, no comment, Selena dating the Weeknd, Selena Gomez, the weeknd, TMZ, wack

Justin Bieber ran in to TMZ and of course you know they asked what everyone wants to know! What does he think about his ex love Selena Gomez dating the Weeknd…and he replied:

No comment

Shockingly they let it go – since they obvi realized Justin was not going to go there in order to save face. So how can they get him to snap and or be honest?

They asked him if he liked the Weeknd’s music…and he said:

Hell no, that sh*t is whack

LOL! Oh Biebs you were so close!

I’m sure he was bumpin “Starboy” until this happened.

How much do you wanna bet he’s going to start dating Bella Hadid?

If it makes you feel better Biebs I don’t think Selena and the Weeknd have a long shelf life.

