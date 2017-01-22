Did Your Name Land On The Sexiest Names List?

Something as simple as a name can make you sexy, at least that’s what BabyNameWizard believes!

The website asked thousands of readers to rate names by how sexy they thought they were. Here’s the results. Did your name make the cut?

Sexy
Men:
Alessandro
Lorenzo
Rhett
Romeo
Mateo
Dimitri
Dane
Marcelo
Dante
Rémy

Women:
Scarlett
Nicolette
Natalia
Anaïs
Paulina
Alessandra
Chanel
Soraya
Adrianna
Giuliana

Least Sexy

Men:
Bob
Ernest
Norman
Dick
Howard

Women:
Gertrude
Bertha
Agnes
Ethel
Mildred

Read more about what makes a name sexy HERE.

