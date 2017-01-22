Did Your Name Land On The Sexiest Names List?

Something as simple as a name can make you sexy, at least that’s what BabyNameWizard believes!
The website asked thousands of readers to rate names by how sexy they thought they were. Here’s the results. Did your name make the cut?
Sexy
Men:
Alessandro
Lorenzo
Rhett
Romeo
Mateo
Dimitri
Dane
Marcelo
Dante
Rémy
Women:
Scarlett
Nicolette
Natalia
Anaïs
Paulina
Alessandra
Chanel
Soraya
Adrianna
Giuliana
Least Sexy
Men:
Bob
Ernest
Norman
Dick
Howard
Women:
Gertrude
Bertha
Agnes
Ethel
Mildred
Read more about what makes a name sexy HERE.