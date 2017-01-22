THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

CASTING CALL! Chicago College Students This is it!

January 22, 2017 2:25 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: acting job, Casting, Chicago, chicago med, college students, job

Going to college and working usually has you winding up in a jank job (hey whatever fits with your school schedule and pays well right?) …until now!

Chicago Med is casting for COLLEGE STUDENTS!!

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Casting Alert! Searching for male and female college students, freshman to junior year, all ethnicities, who have acting experience and who don’t scare easily. We are shooting a one-day shoot sometime during our next episode of “Chicago Med”. We shoot from Jan. 27th to Feb. 6th.

Is that you?

If so click here to get them your info ASAP : Chicago Med College Student Casting !

Don’t forget us when you’re big time! GOOD LUCK!

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live