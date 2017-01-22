CASTING CALL! Chicago College Students This is it!

Going to college and working usually has you winding up in a jank job (hey whatever fits with your school schedule and pays well right?) …until now!

Chicago Med is casting for COLLEGE STUDENTS!!

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Casting Alert! Searching for male and female college students, freshman to junior year, all ethnicities, who have acting experience and who don’t scare easily. We are shooting a one-day shoot sometime during our next episode of “Chicago Med”. We shoot from Jan. 27th to Feb. 6th.

Is that you?

If so click here to get them your info ASAP : Chicago Med College Student Casting !

Don’t forget us when you’re big time! GOOD LUCK!