VIDEO: Over 250,000 People Show Up For Chicago #WomensMarch

The City of Chicago underestimated the amount of people that would show up downtown for the #WomensMarch They actually had to cancel the march and it’s just a gathering now.

Over 250,00 women, men, children of all races, religion and backgrounds showed up for Chicago!! There were simultaneous marches in DC, Denver, Miami, LA, Boston and other major cities in the USA. MILLIONS of people participated in this event to stand up and protect women’s rights.

