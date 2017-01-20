THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

WHOA! This Is What “Will & Grace’s” Apartment Would Cost Today

January 20, 2017 12:35 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Will & Grace

Television shows tend to give you false expectations about love, friends and the apartment you can afford.

If you’re an avid TV watcher, you probably realized that every single show features a cast living in a home that is WAY beyond their means?

Think about it – Monica and Rachel from Friends would never be able to afford their NYC apartment.

Truthfully, it doesn’t seem like Will & Grace would either for that matter.

With the announcement of the shows 10-episode revival, Trulia decided to do the math and figure out just how much Will & Grace’s apartment on the Upper West Side would actually cost today.

“The median rent for a two-bedroom, two-bath space on the Upper West Side is $5,940,” Trulia wrote on their blog,

That’s $5,940 a MONTH!

And while it was a nice apartment, it was definitely not worth that much.

The high price tag comes from the spacious living room, open-plan kitchen, private bathrooms and outdoor space…. that’s pretty much a mansion in their neighborhood.

Do you think the interior designer and lawyer would be able to afford living there?

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live