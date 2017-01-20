WHOA! This Is What “Will & Grace’s” Apartment Would Cost Today

Television shows tend to give you false expectations about love, friends and the apartment you can afford.

If you’re an avid TV watcher, you probably realized that every single show features a cast living in a home that is WAY beyond their means?

Think about it – Monica and Rachel from Friends would never be able to afford their NYC apartment.

Truthfully, it doesn’t seem like Will & Grace would either for that matter.

With the announcement of the shows 10-episode revival, Trulia decided to do the math and figure out just how much Will & Grace’s apartment on the Upper West Side would actually cost today.

“The median rent for a two-bedroom, two-bath space on the Upper West Side is $5,940,” Trulia wrote on their blog,

That’s $5,940 a MONTH!

And while it was a nice apartment, it was definitely not worth that much.

The high price tag comes from the spacious living room, open-plan kitchen, private bathrooms and outdoor space…. that’s pretty much a mansion in their neighborhood.

Do you think the interior designer and lawyer would be able to afford living there?