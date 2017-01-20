This Video Of Ringling Bros. Elephants Retiring Will Make You So Happy!

THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

January 20, 2017 4:34 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Circus, elephants

The elephants are finally FREE!

The Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey elephants have officially retired from circus life.

They arrived at Ringling’s Center for Elephant Conservation in rural part of Polk County where they will be allowed to live out the rest of their lives roaming the fields, basking in the sun and chowing down on hay, celery, carrots and lettuce.

Earlier this week, Ringling Bros. finally shut down production and their elephant acts after years of protests and outrage from animal rights groups. (Find out when to see the last show HERE!)

The newcomers joined about 28 elephants, who already live on the pasture.

The elephants will also be doing important work for cancer research and breeding since there are only about 25,000 Asian elephants left.

“So, if we don’t up the number of Asian elephants in the United States, we’re not going to have elephants in 50 years,” Janice Aria, director of animal  stewardship, told FOX 13.

A world without elephants is a world I don’t want to be a part of!

 

