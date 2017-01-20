The CTA Helping You Get To The Women’s Marches This Saturday

Heading to the Women’s March and Rally in Chicago this Saturday?

The CTA wants to help you get there.

A press release has been released stating, “The CTA is the convenient and affordable travel option for those attending Saturday’s 2017 Chicago Women’s March and Rally,”

The CTA is planning to run longer trains on four lines this Saturday to help those traveling to and from the rally, which will take place in Grant Park.

The Blue, Brown, Green and Orange Lines will extend their run from 5am to 3pm.

No Pink Line service has been added.

The CTA is advising riders to be aware that bus service around the Loop might also be affected by the march.

“Customers should allow extra travel time when heading to/from these events,” the release added.

So please, if you are heading downtown, do everyone a favor and take public transportation!

The city expects tons of THOUSANDS of marchers – that’s traffic you don’t want to be stuck in.