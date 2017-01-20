THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

REAL Chicago Cops, Firefighters & Med Staff Needed For Chicago Fire TV Show!

January 20, 2017 11:20 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: be on tv, casting call in chicago, chicago fire, Chicago Justice, chicago med, Chicago PD, men and women in uniform, nbc tv shows, paid job to be an extra on tv, real chicago police officers, sexy

So my girl Jennifer is a casting agent for NBC’s Chicago PD-Fire-Med-Justice. She is looking for actual Chicago workers with uniforms to be extras in an upcoming crossover episode.

Here’s how you submit:

Need real firefighters, real paramedics, real cops available Feb 1, 2, 3, or 6th? Any or all days? For CHICAGO FIRE it pays $180 for 8 hrs time and half anything over 8hrs. They pay for parking and provide you a nice lunch. Feed u well!!! Believe there is also a $25 special ability bump too.
Submit an email with a photo, your name, height, weight, age, phone number, pant size, shirt size with neck and sleeve and tshirt size, suit jacket size, and shoe size to xxtra5hire@gmail.com put in subject line real Firefighter, or real cop or real paramedic and Jennifer

