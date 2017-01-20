REAL Chicago Cops, Firefighters & Med Staff Needed For Chicago Fire TV Show!

So my girl Jennifer is a casting agent for NBC’s Chicago PD-Fire-Med-Justice. She is looking for actual Chicago workers with uniforms to be extras in an upcoming crossover episode.
Here’s how you submit:
Need real firefighters, real paramedics, real cops available Feb 1, 2, 3, or 6th? Any or all days? For CHICAGO FIRE it pays $180 for 8 hrs time and half anything over 8hrs. They pay for parking and provide you a nice lunch. Feed u well!!! Believe there is also a $25 special ability bump too.
Submit an email with a photo, your name, height, weight, age, phone number, pant size, shirt size with neck and sleeve and tshirt size, suit jacket size, and shoe size to xxtra5hire@gmail.com put in subject line real Firefighter, or real cop or real paramedic and Jennifer