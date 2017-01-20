Netflix Has Reportedly Passed on Picking Up “Girl Meets World”

We’re running out of options here!

Despite fans desperate pleas and campaigns to save the hit Girl Meets World, Netflix has passed on the offer, according to The Wrap.

The show was recently canceled on the Disney Channel, leaving Cory, Topanga, Riley and Maya’s fates up in the air.

No word on why the streaming giant decided to show wasn’t a good fit, even though it would come with guaranteed eyeballs!

The only option for a fourth seasons sits with streaming service Hulu or cable channel Freeform, previously known as ABC Family.

And if neither of those, there’s always Amazon.