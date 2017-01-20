THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

Netflix Has Reportedly Passed on Picking Up “Girl Meets World”

January 20, 2017 11:51 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Girl Meets World, Netflix

We’re running out of options here!

Despite fans desperate pleas and campaigns to save the hit Girl Meets World, Netflix has passed on the offer, according to The Wrap.

The show was recently canceled on the Disney Channel, leaving Cory, Topanga, Riley and Maya’s fates up in the air.

No word on why the streaming giant decided to show wasn’t a good fit, even though it would come with guaranteed eyeballs!

The only option for a fourth seasons sits with streaming service Hulu or cable channel Freeform, previously known as ABC Family.

And if neither of those, there’s always Amazon.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live