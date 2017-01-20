Looks Like Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik Are Buds Again

When Zayn Malik quit One Direction, it didn’t just break directioners’ hearts, it broke the boys’ bond.

The remaining 4 members of the group put on a brave face and released a statement wishing their old mate the best of luck in his future endeavors, which was just code for “solo career.”

After the breakup, biffles Zayn and Louis continued dissing each other on social media and even shading each other in interviews.

It really was tragic to watch but understandably – Zayn needed freedom and Louis felt betrayed.

Now, about 2 years later, it seems they have finally buried the hatchet.

Zayn recently liked a picture of Louis’ newborn son Freddie and sent him condolences when his mother died.

Louis opened up about his relationship with Zayn during SiriusXM’s radio show Hits 1 and even explained what it felt like to listen to his solo music.

“It’s a strange feeling, but it’s nice,” he said. “A lot of us have spoken recently. Me and Zayn have spoken recently. We’ve got to a point now where we can just really be happy for each other.”

“You know, things have happened in the past, of course,” adding, “His first song is an absolute smash.”

It sure is.. and so is yours!

With their relationship on the mend, do you think we might finally reach a day where the boys perform as a group of 5 again?