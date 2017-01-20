THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Put Up The Peace Sign in Pictures

January 20, 2017 1:17 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: peace sign

Kissy face, duck lips, peace signs.

We all do them when we pose for pictures but can they pose a threat to us?

Japanese researchers are warning people that someone can steal you fingerprint from a digital picture.

How do they know? Because they successfully did it off of a picture of someone flashing a forward facing peace sign.

“One can use it to assume another identity, such as accessing a smartphone or breaking and entering into a restricted area such as an apartment,” Isao Echizen, a professor at Japan’s National Institute of Informatics, told Reuters Television.

But fear not – while it CAN happen, the likelihood of a cyber thief actually lifting your print from a photo is slim to none.

In fact, Snopes debunked the warning stating, “No evidence was presented to demonstrate that hackers are currently using photographs to duplicate fingerprints in order to commit crimes or steal identities.”

The choice is yours but there is really no much to worry about when it comes to your peace-sign selfies.

You should probably more concerned about NOT connecting to free wi-fi networks and don’t click on emails with unknown attachments.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live