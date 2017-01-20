Fast-Food Chicken Nuggets, Ranked — See Who’s #1!

THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

January 20, 2017 2:42 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Do you have a favorite chicken nugget? Maybe it’s the McNugget, or Wendy’s spicy nugs, or possibly even Burger King’s Chicken Fries?

“The nugget is a dish that most high-minded establishments (or weeknight cooks) shy away from,” Eater’s Ryan Sutton writes in his rankings. “The nugget, with its multisyllabic emulsifiers and stabilizers, is almost exclusively the domain of fast food.”

So who, according to the esteemed food critic, has the best chicken nuggets?

Wendy’s. He praises the spicy and non-spicy variations.

“The interior texture of both varieties are as soft as weisswurst, with a pleasantly salty exterior (and juicier interior) on the classic nugget,” he writes. “The spicy nugget assaults the diner with a level of heat that builds and stings like no other dish in the modern fast-food industry, even at Taco Bell.”

