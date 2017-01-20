Exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Attend The Same Concert

Awkward!!

Hollywood runs in such a small circle, it was just a matter of time between exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd crossed paths again.

The exes were both seen attending the memorial concert in honor A$AP Yams – who died last year from an overdose – at Madison Square Garden in NYC, just a week after he was seen kissing new squeeze Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd performed on stage while Hadid and Kylie Jenner chilled in the audience with Jenner’s rumored BF A$AP Rocky.

Despite seeing pics of both at the event, it is unclear if they ever crossed paths.

US Weekly reports that she’s pissed since finding out that he moved on with Gomez just a few months after they called it quits.

Sources say, “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Gomez and Abel reportedly met while working on “very sexy music” together.