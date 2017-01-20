Dick Wolf’s 4th Show “Chicago Justice” To Preview In a 3 Show Crossover Event

Are you ready for your FOURTH Chicago-based show from Dick Wolf?

The newest installment in the franchise, Chicago Justice, will air a preview on Wednesday, March 1st on NBC!

The event will be ushered in by sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD in a major crossover event.

“Crossovers are a pain in the ass,” Wolf told critics at the TCAs. But he added that “the results have been manifest for the past four seasons.”

Wolf notes that viewership hits an all time high whenever they air crossover episodes.

“It’s like ratings crack,” Wolf joked before warning, “You don’t want to overuse it.”

“It’s incredibly gratifying and hard to pull off…To be able to do something that, after 75 years of commercial television that has literally never been done before is exciting,” Wolf added.

The three-series crossover will be the first for Wolf and the Chicago franchise stars.

The actual PREMIERE of the series will air in the normal time slot, 9pm on Sunday, March 5.