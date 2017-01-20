B96 Cares! HIV Testing–What You Need to Know

January 20, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: AIDS, HIV, infection, partner, protection, sex, Testing, treatment, USA

Every nine and a half minutes, someone in the United States is infected with HIV.

More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV—but many don’t know they’re infected.

The only way to know you have HIV is to have an HIV test.

If you find out you’re infected, you can get started on treatment and take steps to protect your partner.

Ask your health care provider for an HIV test, or go online to find a place to get tested at http://www.hivtest.org.

To learn more about HIV and how to protect yourself, visit http://www.actagainstaids.org. B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live