B96 Cares! HIV Testing–What You Need to Know

Every nine and a half minutes, someone in the United States is infected with HIV.

More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV—but many don’t know they’re infected.

The only way to know you have HIV is to have an HIV test.

If you find out you’re infected, you can get started on treatment and take steps to protect your partner.

Ask your health care provider for an HIV test, or go online to find a place to get tested at http://www.hivtest.org.

To learn more about HIV and how to protect yourself, visit http://www.actagainstaids.org. B96 Cares!