“A Dog’s Purpose” Premiere Officially Cancelled

The premiere of heartwarming family film A Dog’s Purpose has been canceled after TMZ leaked a video that showed animal abuse on the set.

The video, showing a trainer pushing a German Shepard into rushing water against his will, sparked a lot of backlash.

PETA called for a boycott of the film and many animal lovers threatened not to pay money to see the film that was once hailed for promoting the loving bond between animals and humans.

Even the Naperville Humane Society in Illinois pulled the screening, refunding customers their money.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment responded saying they would review the disturbing footage before putting their safety monitor on “administrative leave.”

“We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter,” they said in a statement.

They also assured that Hercules, the German Shepared in the video was happy and safe writing, “while we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking.”

Viewers weren’t the only ones upset with the mistreatment. Actors connected to the film spoke out about the disturbing video and assured that whenever they were on set, the pups had a loving and safe environemnt.

I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

Eventually, the premiere of the film was cancelled altogether because Universal and Ambling “do not want to overshadow this film.”

No word on when the movie will actually release but I guess that depends on the details of the investigation.