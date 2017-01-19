Washington Police Preparing For Historic Number of Protestors During Donald Trump’s Inauguration

January 19, 2017 3:02 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Donald Trump, protest

Tomorrow is Inauguration Day and depending on your political stance, it’s either a happy or sad day for you.

According to NBC, police are preparing for record number of protestors.

The National Park Service has given out 22 permits for “freedom of speech” events taking place this whole inauguration week, including at the National Mall and the White House.

“The permit applications we received this year are a considerable uptick,” Mike Litterst, public affairs officer of the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

They’re preparing for as many as 200,000 protestors, with the LARGEST movement the Women’s March on Washington, which will kick off in multiple cities around the US simultaneously.

Inaugural historien Jim Bendat admitted, “If they get those kinds of numbers, it will far exceed any previous inaugural protest.”

See a list of all the protests RIGHT HERE!

Washington’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are expecting roughly 800,000 – 900,000 people to attend the actual event, which is down about 1.8 million people from Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

There will be roughly 3,200 police officers from across the country on the parade route to provide security and monitor.

Read more HERE!

 

