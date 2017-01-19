Naperville Humane Society Cancels Screening of “A Dog’s Purpose” After Controversial Video

January 19, 2017 11:56 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: a dog's purpose

Naperville will not stand for animal abuse.

You may have stumbled upon a disturbing video that surfaced online yesterday from the upcoming film A Dog’s Purpose.

Video obtained by TMZ reveals a trainer FORCING a German Shepard into warm, rushing water to film a scene.

Fans and animal lovers were so outraged by the animals mistreatment, they’ve called for a boycott of the film.

The Naperville Humane Society took it a step further and CANCELLED its private screening of the movie.

They released a statement writing:

After reviewing the video and recent allegations, we have decided to cancel our private screening of A Dog’s Purpose.  We cannot in good faith support a movie that condones the acts shown in the video from TMZ.  With the support of our community, the Naperville Area Humane Society strives to eliminate animal abuse and neglect and strengthen the human animal bond.

Anyone who bought tickets to the screening will get a full refund.

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures addresses the video by releasing this statement:

While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot.

Hercules is happy and healthy.

This is truly upsetting because from the previews, the movie seemed like a wonderful movie depicting the bond between humans and their dogs.

Will you still go see it?

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live