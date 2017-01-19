Kanye West Not “Typically American” Enough To Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

There were many rumors that Kanye West would play Donald Trump’s inauguration after their sit down meeting but it turns out, he was never asked.

Why?

One simple reason – It’s a “typically and traditionally American event” and Kanye just doesn’t fit the bill.

Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump’s Presidential Inauguration Committee told CNN that they while Kanye “considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue.”

He continued: “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

This raises ONE BIG question – what does typically and traditionally American really mean?

If it means that he has to just be American than I think Kanye West fits the bill. He was born in Chicago (an American city) and lives in Los Angeles.

It’s also odd that Trump would pass up on Kanye – who himself announced that he would have voted for Trump if he bothered to vote – considering he had so much trouble booking any a-list celebrities for the inauguration.

A quick glance at his current lineup – Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Sam Moore, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, Big and Rich, and Jackie Evancho – gives you some insight to what typically “American” is.

At this point, just saying Kanye’s musical style didn’t fit such a formal event would have been more appropriate.