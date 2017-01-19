Is “Days of Our Lives” Getting Canceled?

This is some soap opera sized draaaaamaaaa!
The long-running NBC daytime soap might be getting the boot.
Earlier this month, NBC signed Fox News’ Megyn Kelly for a daytime news program.
The move worried fans because it would appear, Kelly was moving into the soaps time-slot.
NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt assured fans nothing was “settled” yet.
“We don’t make a decision for another couple months,” Greenblatt told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “But I don’t think it’s over yet.”
Days has been on the air since 1965 so it is cause for concern.
But like Greenblatt mentioned, there are a lot of hours in the day, so “there’s some flexibility.”
However, current contracts for the soap only run through the end of this year.
Will it get renewed?