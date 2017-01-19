Here’s How To Watch Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Inauguration Concert Online

Want to be part of all the inaugural activities? You don’t even have to be in DC for it!

Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” has just kicked off (Thursday at 3pm) on ABC News’ Youtube channel. (KPLC 7 will also be streaming the event HERE!)

The event will feature performances from a slew of American artists including Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and the Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”).

Not to mention there will be special remarks from President-elect Donald Trump, who is being sworn in tomorrow!

