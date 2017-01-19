Here’s How To Watch Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Inauguration Concert Online

January 19, 2017 3:12 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Donald Trump, inauguration

Want to be part of all the inaugural activities? You don’t even have to be in DC for it!

Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” has just kicked off (Thursday at 3pm) on ABC News’ Youtube channel. (KPLC 7 will also be streaming the event HERE!)

The event will feature performances from a slew of American artists including Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and the Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”).

Not to mention there will be special remarks from President-elect Donald Trump, who is being sworn in tomorrow!

Check out the full inauguration 2017 schedule HERE!

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live