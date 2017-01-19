Here’s a Schedule of Inauguration Events

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th President during the inauguration ceremony.
Inaugural festivities have already kicked off and you can watch them on the live-stream HERE!
The rest of the inauguration weekend will be jam-packed so we’ve provided a schedule for you, in case you want to follow along!
Stream the inauguration HERE or watch live on CBS Chicago.
Follow along on the inauguration live blog!
Thursday, Jan. 19
Voices of the People — 10:35 am ET at the Lincoln Memorial
Wreath Laying Ceremony — 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Arlington National Cemetery
The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration — 4 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Memorial
Friday, Jan. 20
The Inauguration Ceremony — 11:30 a.m. ET on the west side of the Capitol building
The Inaugural Luncheon — following the ceremony inside the Capitol building
The Inaugural Parade — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Pennsylvania Ave.
Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls — 7 p.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball — 7 p.m. ET at the National Building Museum
Saturday, Jan. 21
Interfaith Prayer Service — 10 a.m. at Washington’s National Cathedral