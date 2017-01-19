Here’s a Schedule of Inauguration Events

January 19, 2017 3:28 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Donald Trump, inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th President during the inauguration ceremony.

Inaugural festivities have already kicked off and you can watch them on the live-stream HERE!

The rest of the inauguration weekend will be jam-packed so we’ve provided a schedule for you, in case you want to follow along!

Stream the inauguration HERE or watch live on CBS Chicago.

Follow along on the inauguration live blog! 

 

Thursday, Jan. 19

Voices of the People — 10:35 am ET at the Lincoln Memorial

Wreath Laying Ceremony — 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Arlington National Cemetery

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration — 4 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Memorial 

 

 

Friday, Jan. 20

The Inauguration Ceremony — 11:30 a.m. ET on the west side of the Capitol building 

The Inaugural Luncheon — following the ceremony inside the Capitol building

The Inaugural Parade — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Pennsylvania Ave.

Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls — 7 p.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball — 7 p.m. ET at the National Building Museum

 

 

Saturday, Jan. 21

Interfaith Prayer Service — 10 a.m. at Washington’s National Cathedral

 

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live