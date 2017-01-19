Here’s a Schedule of Inauguration Events

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th President during the inauguration ceremony.

The rest of the inauguration weekend will be jam-packed so we’ve provided a schedule for you, in case you want to follow along!

Thursday, Jan. 19

Voices of the People — 10:35 am ET at the Lincoln Memorial

Wreath Laying Ceremony — 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Arlington National Cemetery

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration — 4 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Memorial

Friday, Jan. 20

The Inauguration Ceremony — 11:30 a.m. ET on the west side of the Capitol building

The Inaugural Luncheon — following the ceremony inside the Capitol building

The Inaugural Parade — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Pennsylvania Ave.

Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls — 7 p.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball — 7 p.m. ET at the National Building Museum

Saturday, Jan. 21

Interfaith Prayer Service — 10 a.m. at Washington’s National Cathedral