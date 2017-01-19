Ariana Grande Claims She’s The Hardest Working 23-Year-Old

January 19, 2017 9:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Ariana Grande broke the internet after claiming that she is the hardest working 23-year-old out there. Many people voiced their opinion of disagreement on the pop star’s comment.

@therealjordanvega: “So hard Im sure. Why don’t put your life on the line like so many soldiers & first responders for a small paycheck. Learn what sacrifice is. You’re a joke.”

@bambisbubbleSweetheart: “I love your voice but I already had 3 jobs at 23. Two was to get by while the other was my career. I didn’t sleep for years! On top of school! We love you and we know you didn’t mean any harm but you were blessed with a voice that is not something every person can work hard for. So own your blessing don’t claim them as something you worked hard for. #thereisadifference”

@tristinreedel: “When you’re cute but also the most clueless 23 year old human being on earth.”

