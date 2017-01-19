Aidy Bryant Reveals SNL’s Drunk Halloween Sketch Was Inspired By a Columbia College Party

Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant revealed that she drew inspiration for her hilarious Halloween sketch from her time as a student at Columbia College. (Proud alumni here!)

The sketch, focusing on 3 best friends preparing for a tame Halloween that turns out wild after they drink, was inspired by a party Bryant attended while attending the school. (WATCH IT HERE)

“It’s fully based on, like, a Halloween that I experienced in college where I was, like, dressed as a leopard and I thought I was very (expletive) cute,” Bryant told Seth Meyers Tuesday on “Late Night.”

“I was just, like, feeling myself so hard and I went to, like, a theater department party, as you do, and I like went there, drank a little bit, which I couldn’t handle at all, and then I kissed, like, one boy in the theater department, and then immediately went back to my dorm, called my high school boyfriend, and was like, ‘I’m sorry.’ Like, couldn’t handle it. Whiskers, like, pouring down my face.”

Bryant graduated from Columbia in 2009.

She joined SNL a few years later in 2012.

The sketch included fellow Illinois native Cecily Strong.

 

