2016 Voted The Warmest Year On Record

We had a few below freezing days here and there but for the most part we can all agree, 2016 was a pretty warm year.

In fact, it seems like this was the first year we actually had a fall season that last more than a few weeks.

That’s why it isn’t surprising that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) voted 2016 as the warmest year on record.

“Last year was the warmest year on record, beating 2015 by a few hundredths of a degree, and together those two years really blow away the rest of the record,” says Deke Arndt, the chief of NOAA’s monitoring group in Asheville, NC

The global average temp last year was 58.7, which is 1.7 degrees above average.

“Some part of every continent and some part of every major ocean basin was warmest on record,” he added.

While us Chicagoans welcome the warm weather with open arms, climate scientists are a bit more concerned.

“2016 is a wake-up call in many ways,” says Johnathan Overpeck from the University of Arizona. “Climate change is real, it is caused by humans, and it is serious.”