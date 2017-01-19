2016 Voted The Warmest Year On Record

January 19, 2017 11:48 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: 2016, warm

We had a few below freezing days here and there but for the most part we can all agree, 2016 was a pretty warm year.

In fact, it seems like this was the first year we actually had a fall season that last more than a few weeks.

That’s why it isn’t surprising that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) voted 2016 as the warmest year on record.

“Last year was the warmest year on record, beating 2015 by a few hundredths of a degree, and together those two years really blow away the rest of the record,” says Deke Arndt, the chief of NOAA’s monitoring group in Asheville, NC

The global average temp last year was 58.7, which is 1.7 degrees above average.

“Some part of every continent and some part of every major ocean basin was warmest on record,” he added.

While us Chicagoans welcome the warm weather with open arms, climate scientists are a bit more concerned.

“2016 is a wake-up call in many ways,” says Johnathan Overpeck from the University of Arizona. “Climate change is real, it is caused by humans, and it is serious.”

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live