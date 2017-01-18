Wrigley Field Named One Of The Happiest Places In The World

There were plenty of joyous moments at Wrigley Field this past year, but it’s always been a place of happiness.

CNN released their list of the 15 happiest places in the world and Wrigley Field was featured on it.

One of the last old-school baseball stadiums in America, Wrigley Field is a place to experience the up-close joys of baseball, rather than the spectacle of oversize sport.For years, journalist Carrie Kaufman worked nearby and still loves the experience. “Wrigley Field, on a warm summer night when the breeze off Lake Michigan makes the flags flutter and your cheeks flush with relief from the damp heat.

