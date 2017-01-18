“Will & Grace” Revival OFFICIALLY Happening!

January 18, 2017 11:55 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: will and grace

They’re baaaaack!

You’re favorite foursome is coming back for a reunion.

NBC is officially rebooting “Will & Grace” for a 10-episode limited run during the 2017-2018 season.

Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) will return to reprise their roles.

Original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers.

Hayes made the official announcement on his Facebook page writing,

It is with great excitement that I can confirm and OFFICIALLY announce here today that “Will & Grace” is coming back for a 10-episode limited run on @NBC during the 2017/18 season. Bring out the sweater vests!!! Check out this official announcement trailer and the official Press Release which was issued by @NBC today at The TCA (Television Critics Association).

Interest in the series was high when the cast members returned for a mini-episode to criticize the presidential elections last year.

No premiere date has been announced.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live