“Will & Grace” Revival OFFICIALLY Happening!

They’re baaaaack!
You’re favorite foursome is coming back for a reunion.
NBC is officially rebooting “Will & Grace” for a 10-episode limited run during the 2017-2018 season.
Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) will return to reprise their roles.
Original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers.
Hayes made the official announcement on his Facebook page writing,
It is with great excitement that I can confirm and OFFICIALLY announce here today that “Will & Grace” is coming back for a 10-episode limited run on @NBC during the 2017/18 season. Bring out the sweater vests!!! Check out this official announcement trailer and the official Press Release which was issued by @NBC today at The TCA (Television Critics Association).
Interest in the series was high when the cast members returned for a mini-episode to criticize the presidential elections last year.
No premiere date has been announced.