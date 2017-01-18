“This Is Us” Renewed For 2 MORE Seasons

This Is Us continues to make us cry… but this time, we’re crying HAPPY tears!

NBC officially announced that the hit series has been renewed for 2 MORE seasons during the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour.

That means, we’re getting at least 36 more episodes of the show – the next 2 seasons come with a minimum of 18 episodes.

The tearjerker tells the story of Rebecca and Jack – played by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia – as the parents of triplets and follows them through the ups and down of their young and adult life.

The breakout drama has been dominating in ratings with the most recent episode drawing in 9.5 million viewers and making it the highest-rated show of the night.