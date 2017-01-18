Surprise – Chicago Actually Isn’t The Windiest City In the US

Chicago is often referred to as the Windy City but it isn’t because we’re an actual windy city.

The nickname, which was given to us in the late 19th century by an editor of the New York Sun, is more political and less meteorological, taking aim at our hot-air bellowing from the mouths of politicians. (Some things never change right?)

In fact, most people would be surprised to find out we aren’t even windy enough to make the list of top 10 windiest cities.

CoreLogic released the ranks this year and for the second year in a row, Chicago’s occasional gusty days did NOT land us on the list.

Surprisingly, Nashville took the number 1 spot as windiest city followed by Reno, Jackson, Mississippi and Cincinnati.

See the full lit below:

1) Nashville

2) Reno

3) Jackson, Mississippi

4) Cincinnati

5) Columbia, South Carolina

6) Louisville, Kentucky

7) Little Rock, Arkansas

8) Winston-Salem, North Carolina

9) Clarksville, Tennessee

10) Charleston, South Carolina