Surprise – Chicago Actually Isn’t The Windiest City In the US

January 18, 2017 11:01 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Chicago, windy city

Chicago is often referred to as the Windy City but it isn’t because we’re an actual windy city.

The nickname, which was given to us in the late 19th century by an editor of the New York Sun, is more political and less meteorological, taking aim at our hot-air bellowing from the mouths of politicians. (Some things never change right?)

In fact, most people would be surprised to find out we aren’t even windy enough to make the list of top 10 windiest cities.

CoreLogic released the ranks this year and for the second year in a row, Chicago’s occasional gusty days did NOT land us on the list.

Surprisingly, Nashville took the number 1 spot as windiest city followed by Reno, Jackson, Mississippi and Cincinnati.

See the full lit below:

1) Nashville
2) Reno
3) Jackson, Mississippi
4) Cincinnati
5) Columbia, South Carolina
6) Louisville, Kentucky
7) Little Rock, Arkansas
8) Winston-Salem, North Carolina
9) Clarksville, Tennessee
10) Charleston, South Carolina

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live