Poll Shows Some Millennials Spend More On Coffee Than Retirement

January 18, 2017 4:43 PM

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new poll suggests many millennials spend more money buying coffee each year than saving for retirement.

According to Acorn’s Money Matters Report, about 41 percent of Millennials questioned said they spent more last year on lattes than on their retirement years.

Bridget Boyle, 22, is one of the other 59 percent who saved for retirement.

“It’s your future, got to think long term,” she said.

Rob Battin, 21, also contributed more to his retirement fund, saying he only drinks coffee when it’s free.

