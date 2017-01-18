Louis Tomlinson Opens Up Regarding Mother’s Passing

January 18, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Louis Tomlinson, One Direction

By Radio.com Staff

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about pressing on after the death of his mother Johannah Deakin.

In a new radio interview the former One Direction singer discussed performing his collaboration with Steve Aoki “Just Hold On,” only days after her passing.

“When I first found out about the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in,” Tomlinson said. “But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to. So I’m not doing it for her, but…we’re doing it for each other.”

“It was tough, but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send-off for her,” he concluded.

