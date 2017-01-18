Angelina Jolie has crossed an interesting encounter. The actress received notification that the biological mother of her adopted daughter Zahara wants to meet them. The mother says she doesn’t want to take her daughter back, but wants to see how they’re all doing. The mother gave her daughter up for adoption to give her a better life as she couldn’t afford a child at the time. Will Angelina make the arrangements happen?
[Listen] The Biological Mother Of Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Wants To Meet!January 18, 2017 8:15 AM
(Michael Buckner/Getty Images for BFCA)