In case you missed it, Kristin Cavallari spent her birthday in Mexico with her husband, Jay Cutler, and some friends!

She posted this picture below of the two of them, not expecting people to start body shaming her hubby.

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

K. Cav decided to come back at the haters by doing him justice and posting this “hot” picture of him! We seriously LOVE her for coming back at the body shamers!

See that picture HERE!