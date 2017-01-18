First Ferris Fest Now A Full-blown John Hughes Fest!

Last May, Ferris Fest celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

This year, it gets even BIGGER!

You are cordially invited to The Shermer Club: A John Hughes Fest. Much like Ferris Fest, this will also take place in Lake Forest. Where else would we celebrate all things John Hughes?

From June 22nd through the 25th, there will be six film screenings:

“Sixteen Candles”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Some Kind Of Wonderful”

“Weird Science”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

More info and tickets HERE!