Ed Sheeran Reveals He’s Ready To Be a Dad

Ed Sheeran’s got babies on his mind!

The “Shape of You” singer chatted with Zane Lowe for Beats 1/Apple Music and revealed that he’s kind of into the idea of becoming a father.

“I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around,” he said.

In fact, he’s given this quite some thought… right down to the new pub he built in his home. (Yes, Ed has his OWN bar at home…. #jealous)

“The problem with my house at the moment is, if I have a house party, it’s all in the house. And if I have kids, I still want to have mates around and have beers and stuff like that, so it’s good to have something that’s separate,” he explained.

He even figured out who will be watching the kids during said parties: “Me and my wife will take turns.”

His wife? He’s referring to girlfriend of 2-years Cherry Seaborn.

“This has been the first time I’ve ever actually had the time to fall in love properly. I’ve always got into relationships very passionate – I’m a redhead and also Irish. But then I will get in a relationship and go on tour for 18 months and everything will f*ck up. And I’m like, ‘Oh, what happened?’ But it’s because I had no time to put into someone.”

With marriage and babies in the mix, we have to enjoy Ed while we have him because he’s 100% going to take a break from music after having kids.

“When they hit four or five and start primary school, I’m just out. I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that’s going to be me. I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down.”

See the full interview below and get REAL personal with Ed!