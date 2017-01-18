Did Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell Split Up?

Is Louis Tomlinson single again?

The internet seems to think that the former One Direction crooner and The Originals star Danielle Campbell have called it quits.

Happy birthday my love ❤️ A photo posted by Danielle Campbell (@thedaniellecampbell) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:11am PST

Just three weeks ago, Danielle Campbell wished her BF Louis a happy birthday and posted a picture of her kissing him on the cheek on Instagram.

That was the last picture we’ve seen of them together in a while so if the split rumors are true, they must have called it quits right before NYE because back in December, she was seen by his side helping him cope with the death of his mother Johannah.

Come 2017, Danielle was spotted leaving a New Year’s Eve party and holding hands with a man that WASN’T Louis.

In fact, to make things messier, it looked like she was walking with Gregg Sulkin, Bella Thorne’s ex!

What do you think? Did these two break up? And why?