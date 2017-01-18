Chipotle Lost A Lot Of Money Because Of Guacamole!

We know guac is extra but that doesn’t seem to be helping Chipotle much.

Fortune magazine reports that the restaurant chain’s sales fell about 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter and they’re blaming high avocado prices.

You’d think charging people extra to make up for all the money spent on avocados would help them out but turns out, it just wasn’t enough.

Chipotle also burned a hole in their pocket when they spent tons of money on marketing to bribe customers with free burritos, which included FREE guac.

Despite their best efforts, customers remained skeptical because e.coli and norovirus outbreaks are simply NOT worth it sometimes. (Not to me though, you know I was waiting in that line!)

Chipotle has been looking for new avenues to make money and announced they would be adding deserts in 2017.

Would that entice you to go back and be a loyal customer?