Chipotle Lost A Lot Of Money Because Of Guacamole!

January 18, 2017 12:42 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chipotle

We know guac is extra but that doesn’t seem to be helping Chipotle much.

Fortune magazine reports that the restaurant chain’s sales fell about 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter and they’re blaming high avocado prices.

You’d think charging people extra to make up for all the money spent on avocados would help them out but turns out, it just wasn’t enough.

RELATED: Chipotle Being Sued For Lying About Calorie Counts

Chipotle also burned a hole in their pocket when they spent tons of money on marketing to bribe customers with free burritos, which included FREE guac.

Despite their best efforts, customers remained skeptical because e.coli and norovirus outbreaks are simply NOT worth it sometimes. (Not to me though, you know I was waiting in that line!)

Chipotle has been looking for new avenues to make money and announced they would be adding deserts in 2017.

Would that entice you to go back and be a loyal customer?

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live