Chelsea Handler Blames The Kardashians For Donald Trump’s Presidency

Chelsea Handler accused society’s obsession with reality TV shows, specifically the Kardashians, for allowing Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States.

“Stop covering [Trump] so much. They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show, ” Handler told Variety in response to how we could have prevented Trump from becoming President.

“I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale. We’re looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fairfor reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It’s the biggest piece of garbage you’ve ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It’s the worst.”

Handler added that she will continue keeping tabs on Trump.

“First and foremost, I’m a comedian. But also, we have to hold him accountable. And we have to make fun of him, just like you’d make fun of anybody who was president,” she said. “Obama was boring in that sense — there was nothing to make fun of because he was so responsible and such a leader.”

