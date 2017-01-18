Beware of The Gmail Phishing Scam – How To Avoid Getting Tricked

Gmail users, beware of a new phishing scam that’s so advanced, it’s fooling even the most tech-savvy users.

Security Expert Mark Maunder explained the new scam, which revolves around a hacker sending you an email with an attachment.

Once you click on the attachment, you are taken to a page that looks JUST like a google login page.

The page however is a fake and the minute you put in all your login credentials, the hackers have access toy our email.

The worst part is that the fraudulent emails comes from one of your contacts, so you are more likely to click on it.

Even the URL looks super authentic.

Fake login page:data:text/html,https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin?

Gmail login page: https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin?