Beware of The Gmail Phishing Scam – How To Avoid Getting Tricked

Gmail users, beware of a new phishing scam that’s so advanced, it’s fooling even the most tech-savvy users.
Security Expert Mark Maunder explained the new scam, which revolves around a hacker sending you an email with an attachment.
Once you click on the attachment, you are taken to a page that looks JUST like a google login page.
The page however is a fake and the minute you put in all your login credentials, the hackers have access toy our email.
The worst part is that the fraudulent emails comes from one of your contacts, so you are more likely to click on it.
Even the URL looks super authentic.
Fake login page:data:text/html,https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin?
Gmail login page: https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin?
In order to avoid anyone getting access into your email, security experts advise enabling two-factor authentication.
This adds a new layer and requires you to type in a code that is sent to your phone via text message, which the hackers wouldn’t be able to get.
Other ways of telling whether a link is legit – checking for the lock icon next to the address bar.
Those who have fallen for the scam should CHANGE their passwords immediately.
More info about the phishing scam can be found right HERE!