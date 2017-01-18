Betty White Is Interested In a “Golden Girls” Reboot

January 18, 2017 11:32 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Betty White

Betty White isn’t letting her age slow her down!

The TV icon celebrated her 95th birthday yesterday and sat down with Katie Couric for a chat.

White revealed that she knows she’s “blessed with good health and faculties” calling herself the “luckiest old broad on two feet!”

She added that she’s most grateful for “still working” and being “asked for jobs.”

With jobs on her mind, she admitted that she would definitely be up for a Golden Girls reboot!

“I’d want to do it. I’m sure at 95, I’m sure they’d want me.”

We want you Betty…. we’d watch it!

Katie even asked White if she’d heard about the GoFundMe page to help “protect her from 2016.”

Adorable Betty had no idea it existed but expressed her gratitude.

“They spoil me rotten. Really, it’s terrible, and I enjoy every minute of it and make the most of it,” she said.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live