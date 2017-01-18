Betty White Is Interested In a “Golden Girls” Reboot

Betty White isn’t letting her age slow her down!

The TV icon celebrated her 95th birthday yesterday and sat down with Katie Couric for a chat.

White revealed that she knows she’s “blessed with good health and faculties” calling herself the “luckiest old broad on two feet!”

She added that she’s most grateful for “still working” and being “asked for jobs.”

With jobs on her mind, she admitted that she would definitely be up for a Golden Girls reboot!

“I’d want to do it. I’m sure at 95, I’m sure they’d want me.”

We want you Betty…. we’d watch it!

Katie even asked White if she’d heard about the GoFundMe page to help “protect her from 2016.”

Adorable Betty had no idea it existed but expressed her gratitude.

“They spoil me rotten. Really, it’s terrible, and I enjoy every minute of it and make the most of it,” she said.