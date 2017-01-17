Walmart Adding 10 Thousand Jobs In The US

If you’re looking for a job, Walmart will soon be hiring!

The retailer plans to add 10 THOUSAND jobs in the U.S this year.

Some of these jobs will come from expanding or improving e-commerce services like grocery pick up.

Just last year, they announced they would be shutting down 269 underperforming stores, which employed roughly 10K workers.

They now plan to open 59 new stores by October.

This comes on the heels of president-elect Donald Trump’s putting pressures on corporations to keep jobs in America.

Many retailers have been struggling and either slashing jobs or closing shop completely, namely Macy’s, Sears, The Limited and American Apparel.

