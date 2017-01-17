Walmart Adding 10 Thousand Jobs In The US

January 17, 2017 2:15 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Walmart

If you’re looking for a job, Walmart will soon be hiring!

The retailer plans to add 10 THOUSAND jobs in the U.S this year.

Some of these jobs will come from expanding or improving e-commerce services like grocery pick up.

Just last year, they announced they would be shutting down 269 underperforming stores, which employed roughly 10K workers.

They now plan to open 59 new stores by October.

This comes on the heels of president-elect Donald Trump’s putting pressures on corporations to keep jobs in America.

Many retailers have been struggling and either slashing jobs or closing shop completely, namely Macy’s, Sears, The Limited and American Apparel.

Read more HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live