Taylor Swift Wants Her Beverly Hills Home To Become a Local Landmark

Fans and tourists from all over the world flock to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills home, but if all goes well, they might actually be visiting a local landmark instead.

The pop star has asked the city of Beverly Hills to make her home at 1200 Laurel Lane, which was built in 1934 by Samuel Goldwyn Sr, a local landmark.

The mansion, which she bought for $25 million in cash back in 2015, was designed by Douglas Honnald and boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a theater, library and tennis court.

The Cultural Heritage Commission discussed Taylor’s proposal today but have not put out a verdict.

