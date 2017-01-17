Taylor Swift Wants Her Beverly Hills Home To Become a Local Landmark

January 17, 2017 11:34 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

Fans and tourists from all over the world flock to get a glimpse of  Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills home, but if all goes well, they might actually be visiting a local landmark instead.

The pop star has asked the city of Beverly Hills to make her home at 1200 Laurel Lane, which was built in 1934 by Samuel Goldwyn Sr, a local landmark.

The mansion, which she bought for $25 million in cash back in 2015, was designed by Douglas Honnald and boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a theater, library and tennis court.

The Cultural Heritage Commission discussed Taylor’s proposal today but have not put out a verdict.

Regardless of their decision, the home remains a pop culture landmark and one of the best stops on the TMZ hop on, hop off tour!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live