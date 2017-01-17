Spotted: Cubs Player Anthony Rizzo Dining at Chicago Cut Steakhouse

SPOTTED: Anthony Rizzo enjoying a night on the town!
The Cubs player was spotted throwing his girlfriend a surprise dinner party at Chicago Cut Steakhouse on Monday.
The couple dined at a window table with some a group of 15 friends.
Chicago Cut posted a picture with Rizzo on their website writing, “Thanks to World Champion Chicago Cubs Firstbaseman Anthony Rizzo for surprising your girlfriend with a dinner party here with us!”