Nick Viall Is The Most Popular “Bachelor”

January 17, 2017 11:44 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: nick viall, The Bachelor

Nick Viall may or may not find the love of his life on this season of The Bachelor but one things for sure – women love him… a lot!

The current Bachelor contestant had the highest number of applicants the show has ever seen.

“About twice as many women applied to Nick’s season versus other seasons,” a Bachelor show insider told Us Weekly.

“There was definitely a spike in applications when Nick was announced,” the source continued. “And it was a different type of woman, not girls you usually see, just more offbeat personalities. Somebody like Josephine might not have been interested if it weren’t Nick.”

Many of the women this season were chosen before they announced Viall would be the next Bachelor.

“When Nick was chosen at the end, producers had to do a quick 180 and do some extra casting,” the inspired exclaimed.

Viall is now choosing from 30 eligible women, as opposed to the usual 25.

This years group of women are also more diverse – there’s 9 African American or mixed-race women.

For years the show was criticized by viewers and even hit with a discriminated lawsuit back in 2012.

“At some point, the Bachelor or Bachelorette will be African-American, ” the source added.

It’s about time!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live