Nick Viall Is The Most Popular “Bachelor”

Nick Viall may or may not find the love of his life on this season of The Bachelor but one things for sure – women love him… a lot!

The current Bachelor contestant had the highest number of applicants the show has ever seen.

“About twice as many women applied to Nick’s season versus other seasons,” a Bachelor show insider told Us Weekly.

“There was definitely a spike in applications when Nick was announced,” the source continued. “And it was a different type of woman, not girls you usually see, just more offbeat personalities. Somebody like Josephine might not have been interested if it weren’t Nick.”

Many of the women this season were chosen before they announced Viall would be the next Bachelor.

“When Nick was chosen at the end, producers had to do a quick 180 and do some extra casting,” the inspired exclaimed.

Viall is now choosing from 30 eligible women, as opposed to the usual 25.

This years group of women are also more diverse – there’s 9 African American or mixed-race women.

For years the show was criticized by viewers and even hit with a discriminated lawsuit back in 2012.

“At some point, the Bachelor or Bachelorette will be African-American, ” the source added.

It’s about time!