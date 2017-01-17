Mariah Carey, Elton John Paid Over Seven Figures To Perform at Russian Billionaire’s Granddaughter’s Wedding

January 17, 2017 12:08 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Thought Mariah Carey’s NYE snafu would be the end of her?

Think again.

The diva just made over “seven figures” by performing at a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter’s wedding (that’s a mouthful!).

US Weekly reports that Carey performed at the 19-year-old Irene Kogan’s wedding this weekend, dedicating her hit “We Belong Together” to the bride and her groom, Daniel Kevey.

Carey, who sources sang live, also performed hits like “My All” and “It’s Like That.”

Beautiful Bride with Mariah Carey #mariahcarey #mariahcareylive #wedding #jewishwedding #happy #love @mariahcarey

A video posted by Nadia mishchanka (@nadiamish) on

Elton John took the stage soon after dedicating “Tiny Dancer” to the bride.

Elton John @ Irene & Daniel #wedding #love #eltonjohn #dream #eltonjohnlive @eltonjohn #legend #sireltonjohn

A video posted by Nadia mishchanka (@nadiamish) on

Other stars in attendance included DJ Mark Ronson who spun tunes for the event and actor Antonio Banderas, who gave a speech.

Irene’s grandfather is billionaire Valery Kogan, owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

 

