Kourtney Kardashian Partied With Former Fling Justin Bieber This Weekend

We’re seriously having a had time Keeping Up with Kourtney Kardashian’s love life.

First she was rumored to be seeing 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Then she was reportedly back with her baby daddy Scott Disick, with some even saying she was pregnant with her 4th child.

But Kourt proved everyone wrong by stepping out with rumored former fling Justin Bieber.

The duo partied it up at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Kourt looked glamorous in a sheer lace top, which exposed her nipples.

Justin kept it very causal, opting for a gray hoodie and baseball cap.

Sources told Us Weekly Justin spent most of the night hanging with friends including One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Kourt reportedly only stayed for about 15 minutes and then met up the Biebs at Delilah, where they hung out until 2am.

Do you think there’s something romantic going on between them or are they JUST friends?