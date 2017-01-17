If you haven’t saved your Vines yet, go to your own profile page on the app, under your avatar is a Save Videos button, from which you can either back up the clips to your phone or get a download link.
Vine announced it was shutting down late last year and today is the last day to save all of yours. The Vine Camera app will replace it. This shoots six second clips to be shared on your Twitter feed.
Some member of the #MendesArmy saved all the Shawn Mendes Vines and made a compilation. Check it out below: